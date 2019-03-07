De Soto Beta Club finds success at state convention - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

De Soto Beta Club finds success at state convention

DE SOTO, ILL -- The De Soto Beta Club will have several students traveling to Oklahoma City this June. 

They will be there to attend the National Beta Club Convention. 

Students recently performed well at the annual state competition in categories including science, art, and robotics. 

Gabriel Mendoza placed second out of all 7th grade students in a science testing competition, completing the 50 question test in just 45 minutes. 

Jasmine Martin placed 1st in the art competition with her hand made jewelry. 

The robotics team created a machine that will crush and discard aluminum cans. 

1st place was also awarded for the team's can crushing device. 

