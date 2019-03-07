Change smoke detector batteries at Daylight Savings Time

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so don't forget to set your clocks forward.

While you're at it, you may also want to change the batteries in your smoke detector.

Most new smoke detectors use a 10 year battery, which local officials say will be mandatory by 2022.

For now, many still use smoke detectors with nine volt batteries.

For that reason, officials are still reminding folks to make sure their smoke detectors are operational.

10-year batteries don't become mandatory until 2022, but this type of smoke detector is already available for purchase at most retailers.