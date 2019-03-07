Jefferson County couple sentenced to 20 years for abusing child

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A Jefferson County couple has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the abuse of their child.

Tyrone Steele, 20, and Abagail Adkins, 22, both of Mt. Vernon, were sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County Court. The pair was convicted in December of aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.

Mt. Vernon Police began an investigation in April 2017 after receiving a call from a nurse at Cardinal Glennon hospital, where the infant was a patient. Steele and Adkins were taken into custody two weeks later.

Jefferson County States Attorney Sean Featherstun tells News 3 that while Steele was the one who assaulted the child, Adkins was also charged because she was aware of the abuse but did not stop it or report it.

Steele and Adkins must each serve 85 percent of their 20 year sentences.

