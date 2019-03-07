Farmers returning to cover crop practice

GALLATIN CO., Ill. -- Friends, family, and community members joined Illinois State Police in the search Thursday for missing Carmi native Brooke Naylor.
WSIL -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on a graduated income tax where you pay a larger share of your income the more money you make, but he never discussed how the tax rates would look, though, until now.
MARION, Ill. -- Farmers from across the area gathered in Marion Thursday to learn how to implement a diverse cover crop program and its benefit.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) - Tyrone Steele, 20, and Abagail Adkins, 22, both of Mt. Vernon, were sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County Court.
WSIL - The Department of Defense says Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski, 37, of Pinckneyville, died Tuesday as a result of a "non-combat" related incident.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Scattered showers are moving back in with heavy rain expected Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Several fire crews battled a fire early Thursday morning in the 700 block of San Francisco Rd. in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is gearing up for the largest technology conference in the area.
WSIL -- Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel remain closed due to floodwaters, but employees haven't necessarily been out of a job.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two people face aggravated child abuse and neglect charges after a waitress in Paducah noticed something wasn't right at table.
