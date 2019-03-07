Man charged with illicitly taking photos of tanning women - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with illicitly taking photos of tanning women

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has been charged with taking photos of tanning women without their consent and posting the images on a Russian photo-sharing website.

Twenty-six-year-old Michael Koch was charged Tuesday with two counts of invasion of privacy and one count of attempted invasion of privacy. His attorney, Gary Lauber, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Investigators say found 41 pictures of unidentified woman in various stages of undress inside tanning booths. The photos are believed to have been taken in 2016 and 2017 at a Club Fitness Tan location while Koch was working there.

Court documents say the Russian website contacted the Department of Homeland Security about the case. Club Fitness said in a statement that it "takes every measure" to ensure privacy.

