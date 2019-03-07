Missouri lawmakers back drone prohibition near prisons - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri lawmakers back drone prohibition near prisons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are advancing legislation that would make it a crime to fly a drone near a prison or mental hospital because of concerns that drones could be used to deliver drugs or weapons.

A bill passed Thursday by the Senate would make it a felony offense, with punishments getting increasingly tougher if the drone was delivering drugs, aiding an escape or bringing guns, knives or other weapons to inmates.

A version passed by the House last month carried similar felony penalties while also making it a misdemeanor to purposely fly a drone within 300 feet of a prison, jail or mental hospital - even if it's not delivering contraband.

For a bill to go to the governor, both chambers must pass identical versions.

