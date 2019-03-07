Pinckneyville Soldier Killed in Kuwait

WSIL -- A Perry County soldier supporting Operation Inherent Resolve has been killed in Kuwait.

The Department of Defense says Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski, 37, of Pinckneyville, died Tuesday as a result of a "non-combat" related incident. Specialist Jackson D. Johnson, 20, of Hillsboro, Missouri was also killed.

Both soldiers were assigned to the 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 103d Sustainment Command in Mt. Vernon.

“This is truly gut-wrenching news,” said U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12). “I can’t fathom the emotions of Sgt. Bolinski's family right now. Sgt. Bolinski’s service to our nation will not be forgotten. Please pray for the Bolinski family during this trying time.”

The incident is under investigation.

