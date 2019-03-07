DOJ finds 'full compliance' at St. Louis Co. Family Court

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new report from the U.S. Department of Justice says the St. Louis County family Court has fulfilled all requirements of a 2016 agreement aimed at ensuring fair treatment of juveniles, especially black juveniles.

The report was released Thursday, more than five years after the federal investigation began in November 2013 and was unrelated to the unrest in Ferguson following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

The Justice Department's family court investigation cited racial inequities in the treatment of defendants and concerns that constitutional rights were too often violated. The 2016 agreement required several changes such as doubling the number of defense attorneys for indigent youths and ensuring that defense lawyers were appointed in a timely manner and properly trained.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.