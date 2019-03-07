Missouri man dies after fire in home with no working alarms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man dies after fire in home with no working alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Springfield man has died after a house fire.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that crews were called to the home around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found the man while searching the home, but resuscitation attempts weren't successful. The man's name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The post provided no details on the cause of the fire. It says no working smoke alarms were found in the home.

