Soldiers from Missouri, Illinois die in wreck in Kuwait

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Two soldiers from an Army Reserve unit in Illinois have died while serving in Kuwait.

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the deaths of 37-year-old Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville, Illinois, and 20-year-old Spc. Jackson Johnson of Hillsboro, Missouri.

Both soldiers died Tuesday as a result of what the Department of Defense called a "non-combat related incident." An email message seeking additional comment from a Defense Department spokesman was not immediately returned.

Bolinski and Johnson were assigned to 657th Transportation Company. The Belleville News-Democrat says the unit is from Belleville.

