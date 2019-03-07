Kentucky bill stemming from disputed election advances - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky bill stemming from disputed election advances

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The top Republican and Democrat in the Kentucky House want to spare lawmakers from being thrown into the middle of a disputed election, like they were this year.

A House committee advanced a bill Thursday to set up an automatic recount if a legislative election's margin is within 0.5 percent.

After the recount, a candidate still contesting the election could go to court.

The bill is a response to Democrat Jim Glenn's initial one-vote victory over Republican DJ Johnson in last year's election. Johnson asked the House for a recount, and nine lawmakers chosen by random drawing formed an Election Contest Board to oversee the process.

Johnson eventually dropped his challenge, but the dispute was a distraction for the House.

The bill's sponsors are House Speaker David Osborne and Democratic leader Rocky Adkins.

The legislation is House Bill 522.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.