Kentucky man drowns on flooded roadway

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a western Kentucky man pulled from flood water over a roadway has died.

News outlets report emergency crews responded to a call Tuesday evening reporting a vehicle in high water with two people inside. McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said the driver, 61-year-old Helen Hall, was able to get to safety, but her passenger, 59-year-old William Villines, died.

McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton listed his cause of his death as drowning with a contributing factor of hypothermia.

Carter said the sheriff's department is investigating and plans to consult with prosecutors to determine whether any charges should be filed.

Officials say numerous roads remain closed in the area due to flooding.

