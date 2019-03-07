The Latest: Flood risk elevated in Great Plains states

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Latest on elevated flood risks in Plains states (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning of an elevated flood risk in Nebraska and Iowa this year because of the combination of wet soil, rivers and streams running high and this winter's heavy snow.

Earl Imler, with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, says huge chunks of ice could cause flooding along several Nebraska rivers this spring, but it will depend upon how quickly the weather warms up.

Imler says it would be ideal if there is a gradual warm-up this spring that would allow the ice to melt slowly and eventually float downstream with less flooding.

Iowa officials say they have prepositioned pumps, sandbags and other flood-fighting equipment throughout the state, so they can be ready to respond quickly to flood concerns.

10:30 a.m.

Forecasters say the threat for major spring flooding is increasing in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota, where the neighboring cities of Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota have been on alert since a record flood 10 years ago.

The National Weather Service says there's a 50 percent chance the river will reach 35 feet in Fargo-Moorhead, which is considered major flood stage. That's up 4 feet from the last flood outlook issued in February.

The two cities have taken several measures such as home buyouts and levees since the record flood in 2009, when the river crested at about 41 feet and the cities were protected by a massive sandbagging effort.

The weather service says much depends on how fast the snow melts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.