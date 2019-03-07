Study: Illinois auto plant layoffs may trigger more job loss - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Study: Illinois auto plant layoffs may trigger more job loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A university report says Fiat Chrysler's decision to cut almost 1,400 jobs from a plant in northern Illinois could trigger the loss of nearly 2,300 additional jobs across the region.

The Rockford Register Star reports that a study from Northern Illinois University found that the total loss of wages stemming from the automaker's layoffs at the Belvidere Assembly Plant could reach nearly $215 million.

The report says the suppliers and component manufacturers that support the plant will likely feel the effects of the layoffs. The report says the increase in jobless workers could also lead to lower spending on food, rent, transportation and health care.

Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain says there's a high demand for skilled workers in the region, so laid-off employees should be able to find jobs.

