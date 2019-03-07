Damaged Missouri highway reopens with limited speeds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Damaged Missouri highway reopens with limited speeds

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri highway damaged by a Panhandle Eastern Pipeline explosion has reopened with a reduced speed limit.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Missouri 15 reopened Thursday after crews made temporary repairs to nearly 1,000 feet of road that was damaged by the explosion early Sunday .

The speed limit on the highway about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) north of Mexico in Audrain County has been reduced to 35 mph.

The transportation department said in a news release it is working to determine the depth of the damage before making plans for permanent repairs.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Permanent repairs will be made when weather permits.

