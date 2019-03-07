New Mexico, others allowing high school video games 'sport'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is joining a handful of other states in allowing high school students to participate in a growing sport - video games.

Around three dozen high schools are competing in the state's inaugural e-sports season which began last month, and more schools may join as athletic officials mull adding a fall season.

Under the rules set by the New Mexico Activities Association, students compete in three different game titles including League of Legends, Rocket League, and Smite.

At least six other states - Rhode Island, Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Georgia - allow students to compete in e-sports as an officially sanctioned high school activity.

Proponents say e-sports offer students who aren't as athletically inclined to develop the same team-building skills as students who participate in traditional sports.

