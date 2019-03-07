2 members married to backers of bill to strengthen panel

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two members of a Missouri commission that would gain authority to review sex-based discrimination complaints in higher education have ties to backers of the legislative change.

At issue is a bill that would give the Administrative Hearing Commission the authority to review Title IX cases. Those cases deal with sexual assault, harassment and other sex-based discrimination in colleges and universities.

Commissioner Renee Slusher is married to attorney Chris Slusher, who testified in favor of the measure during a Tuesday legislative hearing. He says he's represented people facing Title IX allegations.

Presiding and Managing Commissioner Audrey Hanson McIntosh is married to lobbyist Richard McIntosh, who is pushing the measure.

A request from The Associated Press for comment from the commissioners was directed to an Office of Administration spokeswoman, who didn't immediately comment Thursday.

