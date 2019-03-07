Man fatally shot by US Marshals in Springfield is identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man fatally shot by US Marshals in Springfield is identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot and killed in Springfield was wanted on federal drug trafficking crimes.

Police say the man killed Tuesday evening was 36-year-old Jared Kelly, of Springfield.

U.S. Marshals Service supervisory deputy Darren Lane says a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kelly in February 2018.

Lane says U.S. Marshals shot Kelly when he showed a firearm while the investigators were trying to arrest him at a shopping center.

The Springfield News-Leader reports federal court records show Kelly was indicted by a grand jury last month on drug and weapons charges.

