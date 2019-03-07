One person injured after fire destroys camper

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Several fire crews battled a fire early Thursday morning in the 700 block of San Francisco Rd. in Carbondale.

Williamson County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Brian Burgess says they responded to the blaze around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 7. He says one person was home when the fire broke out, but that man escaped with only minor burns.

Carterville Fire Department and Williamson County Sheriff's Department assisted with the call.

Burgess says they're investigating the cause, but he doesn't believe it is suspicious.

The camper does have a Carbondale address, but its location is in western Williamson County.