Warmer, but active pattern ahead

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The warming trend will continue on Thursday with the first 40s since March 1st. The big warm up arrives this weekend, but it also brings good chances for rain and maybe even a few t-storms.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Several fire crews battled a fire early Thursday morning in the 700 block of San Francisco Rd. in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is gearing up for the largest technology conference in the area.
WSIL -- Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel remain closed due to floodwaters, but employees haven't necessarily been out of a job.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two people face aggravated child abuse and neglect charges after a waitress in Paducah noticed something wasn't right at table.
CARBONDALE -- A group of researchers from SIU, U of I Extension, and the Jackson County Health Department teamed up to learn about what kind of donations come in to local food pantries.
WSIL -- Family members who care for a loved one could get some relief next year. State lawmakers have joined with AARP, in hopes of passing a bill to provide a state income tax credit.
CARBONDALE -- SIU kicked off celebrations for its 150-anniversary with the annual Day of Giving.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Local fire officials say their job is unpredictable, and incidents like what happened in Bethalto, Ill., can happen anywhere without warning.
WSIL -- Troopers promise to step up enforcement of FOID card abuses.
