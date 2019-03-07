Warmer, but active pattern ahead

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The warming trend will continue on Thursday with the first 40s since March 1st. The big warm up arrives this weekend, but it also brings good chances for rain and maybe even a few t-storms.

Gradually warming over the next few days, but a lot of gray, dull skies. Mid 40s on Thursday afternoon with upper 40s to near 50 by Friday. A weak, fast moving storm system will bring a few showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 0.10" or less for most of the region. Temperatures will be hovering around freezing early Friday morning through Jefferson, Hamilton, and Wayne counties so a few snowflakes may briefly mix in for a couple hours.

The next big weather player arrives on Saturday with heavy rain, strong winds, and possibly a few t-storms. At this point, the higher severe storm threat appears focused south of our region, but it's something to keep an eye on. It's a case where western Kentucky may have a higher risk for severe storms than southern Illinois. Rainfall amounts area wide on Saturday will range between 0.5-1.5". Slightly cooler air arrives towards the second half of the weekend.

REMINDER: Set your clocks ahead an hour Saturday night as we Spring Forward. It's also a good time to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.