Chicago police shut down private club where 6 people shot

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police have shut down a private social club where six people were seriously wounded in a weekend shooting.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson issued an emergency closure order for the club on the city's South Side.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Tuesday the order followed an investigation of the club, its owners and patrons by the department's organized crime bureau and vice unit.

Authorities have said four men and two women were hurt when gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, apparently after a fight escalated. One of the men who was shot told an officer he was dancing when suddenly "everyone dropped to the floor" and he realized he had been shot.

