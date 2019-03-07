IT Day returns to SIU campus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

IT Day returns to SIU campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is gearing up for the largest technology conference in the area. IT Day is Thursday, March 14.

Things begin at 8 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. at Morris Library (605 Agriculture Dr.) on the SIU campus.  The event features workshops and guest speakers.

IT Day is free but you must register. You can do that right here

