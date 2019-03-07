Pets of the Week: March 7, 2019

WSIL -- It's the day of the dog in our Pets of the Week.

First up is Lightning McQueen. This one year old hound mix is neutered. He weighs just over 60 pounds and is very playful. You can find him at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

Elliott as you can see is an admitted snuggaholic. He is a three year old pit bull terrier mix. His adoption fee is 100 dollars and includes his neutering, vaccines and microchip. Elliott is available at St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro.

Next is a lab/mountain cur mix without a name. The folks at Williamson County Animal Control say he's between one and two years old.

Franklin County Animal Control in Benton has a Catahoula mix up for adoption. He's around two years old.

Sammy is a male Spaniel/heeler mix. He's also about two years old and gets along well with other dogs but does like to chase cats. You can adopt Sammy from Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion.