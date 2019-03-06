LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for 4th in career scoring - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for 4th in career scoring

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - LeBron James has moved past Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA's career scoring list.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar scored his 32,293rd career point on a driving layup in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, getting fouled in the act.

This achievement was particularly special to James, who grew up in Ohio idolizing Jordan. James tweeted his excitement about the milestone shortly before the game: "Can't even front. This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man."

James began the night needing 13 points to reach the mark. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).

