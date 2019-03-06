Illinois State Police promise stronger enforcement of FOID card abuses

WSIL -- Troopers promise to step up enforcement of FOID card abuses.

The announcement comes a month after a deadly shooting in Aurora, where the suspect had a gun despite a criminal history that should have prevented him from owning one.

Investigators found out the Aurora shooter shouldn't have had a gun when they performed a concealed carry background check on him.

The problem is they only sent a letter telling him his FOID card was revoked, but police never followed up with him or confiscated his guns.

Illinois State Police is targeting three key areas to prevent something like that from happening again.

Information Sharing

State police plan to share a list of everyone with a revoked FOID card to every law enforcement agency.

Quality and Value of Information

Illinois State Police plans to work with the Firearms Services Bureau to make sure FOID cards, concealed carry licenses and gun sales are all documented thoroughly.

Increasing Enforcement

FOID card checks will be a part of every traffic stop and there will be penalties for those who lie on applications.

"We must take whatever steps we can, large and small, to strengthen the fabric of these systems because any improvement could be the one that makes the difference," acting ISP director Brendan Kelly said in a press release.

The plans also involve Gun Liaison Officers in every ISP investigative zone to help get guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

Just how those officers plan to do that is still in question, and Kelly did not return a message seeking comment.

More: http://www.isp.state.il.us/media/pressdetails.cfm?ID=1021