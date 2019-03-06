Hundreds of thousands donated to SIU

CARBONDALE -- SIU kicked off celebrations for its 150th anniversary with the annual Day of Giving.

The McCloud Stage Company preformed ahead of the chancellor's speech.

Interim Chancellor John Dunn said it's significant for any college to make it to 150 years, but this celebration is about what will happen in the next 150 years.

The 24-hour Day of Giving campaign started Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

"We are pushing forward. We are thinking about the future and the direction we are going and we need help, donors and others to support our young people," said Dunn.

Dunn explained that when a person donates, they can specify how they'd like that money to be spent.

So far, this campaign has already surpassed last year's.

Donors have until 6 a.m Thursday to donate as part of the Day of Giving.

If you'd like to donate, click here.