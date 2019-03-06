Mount Carroll's -38 is Illinois' new record low temperature - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mount Carroll's -38 is Illinois' new record low temperature

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (AP) - Illinois has a new official statewide record minimum temperature of minus 38 (minus 38 Celsius), set Jan. 31 in the northwestern Illinois city of Mount Carroll.

The Illinois State Climatologist's office said Wednesday that the State Climate Extreme Committee unanimously voted to validate the reading as the new state record low. It bests the previous minimum temperature record of minus 36 (minus 37 Celsius) set in the central Illinois village of Congerville on Jan. 5, 1999.

Mount Carroll is reclaiming the record low distinction. It previously held the record at minus -35 (minus 37 Celsius) from January 1930 until it tied with Elizabeth in February 1996.

Mount Carroll has a daily observation station that has been in service since 1895. It has been observing temperatures since 1897. Staff at the city of Mount Carroll's water treatment plant operate the station.

The new record low came amid a stretch of double-digit subzero days in late January.

