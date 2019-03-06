Missing woman's body found in Table Rock Lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing woman's body found in Table Rock Lake

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a missing woman's body has been found in Table Rock Lake.

KTTS-FM reports that Angelia Burns had been missing for almost a month when her body was found Sunday. The area where the discovery was made is less than a half mile (0.8 kilometer) from where her cell phone and some money were found on the shore on Feb. 10.

Authorities in Barry County say Burns was last seen leaving her house in the Golden area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol had been helping the Barry County Sheriff's Office with the investigation of her disappearance. An autopsy was done on Monday, but preliminary results showed no signs of foul play.

Information from: KTTS-FM, http://www.ktts.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

