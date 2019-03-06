Man drowns in Western Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man drowns in Western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN CO. Ky. -- A Marshall County man has died after an incident on Bryant Ford Road in McCracken County.

Coroner Amanda Melton says William Villines, 59, drowned. Hypothermia also contributed to his death.

Further details on on exactly what led to Villines' death have not been released.

