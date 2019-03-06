More familiar names set to take the stage at Herrin Festa Italia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More familiar names set to take the stage at Herrin Festa Italiana

Posted: Updated:

HERRIN, Ill. -- Herrin Festa Italiana 2019 kicks off on May 20. Organizers revealed who will perform at the Festa on Wednesday.

Kendell Marvel, Head East, and Danny Gokey are just part of the entertainment lineup.

You can find the full schedule of events here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.