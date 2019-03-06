Political feud complicates Kentucky's fight against opioids

By ADAM BEAM

Associated PRess

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A political feud between Kentucky's top elected officials is complicating the state's effort to hold drug companies accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic.

That fight is reflected in a lawsuit that comes before Kentucky's Supreme Court this week.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has hired some high-powered law firms to take nine drug companies to court. But Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has tried to cancel that contract, arguing it does not do enough to protect taxpayers.

Beshear is running for governor this year. He could face Bevin in the general election.

States across the country have sued opioid manufacturers, but Kentucky is one of the few states where officials haven't agreed how to handle those lawsuits.

