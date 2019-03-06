Distillery warehouse fell last year, now 120K gallons spill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Distillery warehouse fell last year, now 120K gallons spill

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Roughly 120,000 gallons (454,000 liters) of would-be bourbon have spilled at a Kentucky distillery.

News outlets report two people were injured in the fermented mash spill Tuesday at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, where a storage collapse last year left thousands of barrels in a mountainous heap. They've been released from a hospital.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura says a leg of a 55,000-gallon (208,000-liter) tank gave way and flipped a container holding the mash. He says 10,000 gallons (38,000 liters) ran in a storm drain to a tributary, but officials don't believe there's a threat to drinking water.

Amy Preske, a spokeswoman for Barton 1792's parent company, Sazerac, says they're working to secure the area.

It's unclear if operations are resuming as normal Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.