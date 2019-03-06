Records request response is 485 pages, but 466 redacted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky newspaper says its request for emails between state Chief Information Officer Charles Grindle, Gov. Matt Bevin and top members of his administration resulted in a mostly redacted response.

The Courier Journal reports the Kentucky Finance Cabinet sent it 485 electronic pages of records, but 466 were completely blacked out.

Newspaper attorney Michael Abate says it appears the agency blacked-out entire pages without releasing non-exempt portions, which is required by law.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet said Tuesday that it stands by its determination of what it can and cannot disclose.

Courier Journal Editor Richard Green says the newspaper has raised numerous questions about Grindle's hiring and salary and says the state should give a better explanation of why it blacked out so many pages.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

