CARTERVLLE, Ill. -- Laughter returns in a big way to our region over the next three months. The group Southern Illinois Comedy is holding shows March 22, April 26 and May 24 all at Walker's Bluff.

Each show will be headlined by a nationally known comedian. In March it's Stewart Huff, April we'll see James Johann and Brian Hicks takes the stage in May.

