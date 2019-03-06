Chicago man charged in crash that killed 2-year-old girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man charged in crash that killed 2-year-old girl

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a 21-year-old Chicago man who sped away from a traffic stop and then crashed, killing a 2-year-old girl who was thrown from the vehicle, has been charged with reckless homicide and several other counts.

Police said Wednesday that Donell Davis fled from South Side a traffic stop on Sunday and collided with another vehicle before striking a tree. Toddler Danyla Owens was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Police say she wasn't in a car seat.

Davis was arrested at the scene. Police say officers found a weapon in the vehicle. In addition to the homicide charge, Davis is charged with aggravated reckless driving, the unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon and several lesser counts.

He has a bond hearing on Thursday.

