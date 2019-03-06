Fire captain dead, 3 hurt in burning Illinois home collapse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire captain dead, 3 hurt in burning Illinois home collapse

Posted: Updated:

BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a fire captain has died and three other firefighters were injured following a partial collapse of a burning home in southern Illinois.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District says Jacob "Jake" Ringering suffered serious injuries when part of the home in Bethalto collapsed Tuesday and he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The department says one injured firefighter was in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital and two others were treated and released.

Firefighters from multiple departments had reportedly been on the scene for nearly an hour before the collapse. Bethalto is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District says Ringering was a technical rescue officer. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.