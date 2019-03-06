St. Joan of Arc saved, will be independent Catholic school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Joan of Arc saved, will be independent Catholic school

Posted: Updated:

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) - A loyal community has saved St. Joan of Arc School in Skokie and will operate it independently of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports Cardinal Blase Cupich (blayz SOO'-pich) approved the plan for the Academy at St. Joan of Arc.

The archdiocese had informed parents that declining enrollment at the suburban Chicago school might force closure. That spurred parents to action.

Sister Dale McDonald of the National Catholic Education Association says the change shows one way Catholic schools are evolving.

Traditional parish schools are difficult to maintain. The Chicago Archdiocese has 181 Catholic elementary schools, down from 429 in 1965.

Evanston resident Steve King was among those who developed the plan. He says archdiocesan officials were receptive because they realize innovation is necessary to keep Catholic education viable.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.