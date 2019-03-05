Police: Distracted driver submerges car in floodwater

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Massac County Emergency crews had to fight freezing flood waters Monday morning to reach a patient suffering from a serious medical event.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Flooding is keeping first responders busy in Massac County.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A huge relief for flood victims in Paducah on Tuesday.
WSIL -- If you are looking for a job, you may want to update your resume and get ready for the 24th annual John A. Logan College Job Fair on Wednesday, March 27.
ELKVILLE, Ill. -- A community comes together in search of a missing child.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An artificial intelligence and robotics pioneer is collaborating with the Southern Illinois University on projects to help elderly adults and children with disabilities.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- Voters will decide in April if the seven school districts in Union County will benefit from a 1 percent sales tax increase.
WSIL -- Several lots of birth control pills are being recalled due to a packaging error.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Representatives from counseling centers across Southern Illinois met Tuesday to continue planning for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
WSIL -- As our part of helping the community get ready for Severe Weather, the News 3 weather team will be out programming weather radios throughout the community.
