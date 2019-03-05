Floodgate removal allows business to reopen

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A huge relief for flood victims in Paducah on Tuesday.

Crews removed one floodgate Tuesday allowing the Convention Center to reopen.

The floodgate was installed nearly two weeks ago when the Ohio River started rising.

The gate sat outside the Julian M. Carroll Convention Center and while the barricade was up, the center couldn't be open forcing the cancellation of several events.

Executive Director of the Paducah Convention Center Michelle Campbell says most of the employees are part-time, meaning they weren't getting paid if there were not any events going on.

"The biggest thing is the employees," Campbell said. "Most of the employees are part-time and I have a quilt show coming up so I need to make sure I can keep my help. If they aren't working, they are going to start looking for other places so they have been my biggest concern to make sure they could get the hours that they needed."

Campbell says there were small maintenance task for the employees to complete while the building was closed to the public.

There is still water on the parking lot of the convention center and other floodgates around the area are still up, but the center is fully open for business.

