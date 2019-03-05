John A. Logan College to host 24th annual Job Fair

WSIL -- If you are looking for a job, you may want to update your resume and get ready for the 24th annual John A. Logan College Job Fair on Wednesday, March 27.

Representatives from more than 75 companies will be on hand to meet with job-seekers. People planning to attend should bring multiple copies of an updated resume and dress to interview. Although the event is designed for John A. Logan graduates, the event is open to Southern Illinois University students as well as the general public.

Beth Stephens, Director of Career Services and International Student Services, says this event has proven beneficial for both students and those hiring, "It really is a win-win for everybody."

The John A. Logan College Job Fair takes place on March 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Donald L. Brewer Gymnasium and Convocation Center. For more information, please contact Career Services (618) 985-282, Ext. 8424