Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- An artificial intelligence and robotics pioneer is collaborating with the Southern Illinois University on projects to help elderly adults and children with disabilities.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- Voters will decide in April if the seven school districts in Union County will benefit from a 1 percent sales tax increase.
WSIL -- Several lots of birth control pills are being recalled due to a packaging error.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Representatives from counseling centers across Southern Illinois met Tuesday to continue planning for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
WSIL -- As our part of helping the community get ready for Severe Weather, the News 3 weather team will be out programming weather radios throughout the community.
WSIL -- The FDA issued a warning advising consumers against using certain makeup products from Claire's as they could be contaminated with asbestos.
WSIL -- A change in leadership is coming to Shawnee Community College as Dr. Peggy Bradford steps down as President effective June 15.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff is investigating after a man was found dead outside his home in Ava.
MARION, Ill. -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department wants to help teens understand safe driving habits at the 11th annual Traffic Safety Days.
WSIL -- March is National Nutrition Month. There are things you can do to introduce healthier options into your home, but also when giving to the food pantry in your community.
