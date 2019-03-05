Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error

WSIL -- Several lots of birth control pills are being recalled due to a packaging error. The FDA says the pills may be in the wrong order or the packages may have an empty blister pocket. 

Apotex Corporation is recalling four lots of drospirenone and ethinylestradiol. The affected tablets were distributed nationwide. 

The FDA says the product could become less effective if a patient does not take a tablet because it is missing or takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, leading to pregnancy. 

If you have any of these pills, you should return them to the pharmacy where you purchased them.

You can click here to read the FDA recall information.

