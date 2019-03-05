ELKVILLE, Ill. -- A community comes together in search of a missing child. The juvenile was last seen Monday evening at his house in Elkville. That search ended 2 hours later after law enforcement found the boy safe inside his home.

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis said locating a missing child can be be a challenge, "At that point we want to gather all the information we can of the child, a picture of the child."

Thoroughly checking a missing child's home first is important. Bareis adds having a detailed description can also help officials locate a missing person faster.

He also says dealing with extreme weather conditions can also become challenging, "When I was working searches I went out with a K9 and I would call the search off before I got started because it was too dangerous."

Experts said, reaching out to the missing person's friends and acquaintances, checking nearby hospitals, churches, and homeless shelters can help you located the missing person a lot faster.