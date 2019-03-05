R. Kelly tells CBS 'I didn't do this stuff' in interview - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's fighting for his life.

Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The R&B singer, who is out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, appears heated and animated as he asks King, "how stupid would it be" for him to hold women and girls captives as he's accused of doing. Kelly says, "forget how you feel about me" and use "common sense."

King also interviews two women who are currently living with Kelly, including one whose parents say she is being held against her will.

