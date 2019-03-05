News 3 Weather team to program weather radios - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

News 3 Weather team to program weather radios

WSIL -- As our part of helping the community get ready for Severe Weather, the News 3 weather team will be out programming weather radios throughout the community on Wednesdays at Kroger locations over the next couple of months.

Below are the cities, dates and times.

  • Harrisburg               March 6      4PM-7PM
  • Herrin                      March 20    4PM-7PM
  • Marion                     March 27    4PM-7PM
  • Mt Vernon               April 3         4PM-7PM
  • Carbondale             April 10       4PM-7PM
  • Murphysboro           April 17       4PM-7PM
  • Anna                        May 1         4PM-7PM
  • West Frankfort         May 8         4PM-7PM

