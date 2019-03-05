Advocates take on child abuse

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Representatives from counseling centers across Southern Illinois met Tuesday to continue planning for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In April, organizers hope you'll be seeing a lot of blue; the color of the campaign.

Sherrie Crab with the Family Counseling Center in Johnson County says they are still looking for businesses, schools and local governments to get involved. She asks that whenever Child Abuse Prevention events are planned near you, like 24-hour walk-a-thons, you take part and wear blue when you can.

"They can do simple things by wearing blue ribbons. They can also change their light bulbs to blue. In other words, it's just anything that starts a conversation around child abuse and neglect that's going on in our counties and what we can do to prevent it," said Crabb.

Crabb says this year they'll be adding something new, awards called "Champions for Great Childhoods." They are seeking nominations for individuals or organizations that have taken a stance against child abuse.

The nomination form can be found below.