Shawnee Community College President getting a new role at the college

WSIL -- A change in leadership is coming to Shawnee Community College as Dr. Peggy Bradford steps down as President effective June 15.

Bradford will serve out the final year of her three-year contract in a new role: as a liaison between the college, community and legislators. The decision was announced in a joint statement from Bradford and the college's board.

Shawnee Community College spokesman, Rob Betts, said the college will select an interim president to take her place.

Bradford, commenting on the upcoming changes in her role as the president, said, "I am excited about what the future holds for Shawnee Community College. We have seen many positive changes in areas of financial stability, increased community partnerships internships and additional educational agreements with four-year institutions. Additionally, we have also gained significant positive connections with state and local leaders that will continue to benefit student success at Shawnee College in the future. I am confident in the ability of the vice-presidents that we selected to maintain and continue to improve conditions on the campus of Shawnee College in my absence as I work to increase the opportunities for Shawnee."

Speaking on behalf of The College Board of Trustees, Mike McMahan stated, "Dr. Bradford's ability to reach into the legislative community to seek out support on behalf of our students is undeniable. We are confident that by agreeing to allow Dr. Bradford to pursue new avenues for students success in this manner, she can help us to fulfill the mission of Shawnee Community College. – Shawnee's Missions is "to serve the needs of the student and our diverse community by providing quality higher education, community education, training, and services that are accessible, affordable, and promote life-long learning."