Kentucky governor says he will sign concealed carry bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor says he will sign concealed carry bill

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he will sign a bill letting people carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training.

The Republican governor told reporters on Tuesday that the measure is supported by a vast majority of Kentuckians. The measure won final approval from state lawmakers last week. Its supporters include the National Rifle Association.

Under the legislation, Kentuckians able to lawfully possess a firearm could conceal their weapons without a license. A gun-carrying permit in the state now carries a fee and a gun safety training requirement. Among other things, the bill's opponents objected to dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.

Supporters said the measure makes no changes regarding where and when people can possess concealed weapons.

The legislation is Senate Bill 150.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.