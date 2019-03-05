Kentucky governor says he will sign concealed carry bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he will sign a bill letting people carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training.

The Republican governor told reporters on Tuesday that the measure is supported by a vast majority of Kentuckians. The measure won final approval from state lawmakers last week. Its supporters include the National Rifle Association.

Under the legislation, Kentuckians able to lawfully possess a firearm could conceal their weapons without a license. A gun-carrying permit in the state now carries a fee and a gun safety training requirement. Among other things, the bill's opponents objected to dropping the training requirement as a condition for carrying concealed weapons.

Supporters said the measure makes no changes regarding where and when people can possess concealed weapons.

The legislation is Senate Bill 150.

