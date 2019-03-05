Man dies in the cold in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff is investigating after a man was found dead outside his home in Ava.

Investigators say a family member found Ryan Jones, 41, dead on Roseme Road Monday morning.

A friend had dropped Jones off at the home, but investigators believe he couldn't get inside and was stuck out in the elements.

Wind chills reached near 10 degrees below zero Sunday night into Monday morning.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play.