Amazon driver shot in dispute over parking spot at Target

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - One man is in custody and another hospitalized after a dispute over a handicapped parking spot at a Missouri Target store turned violent.

The shooting happened around noon Tuesday in St. Charles. Police say a 65-year-old man shot a 21-year-old Amazon delivery driver who had parked in the handicapped spot, following an argument between the two men.

The Amazon driver was shot once in the back. His condition wasn't immediately available.

Police say the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

