Kentucky governor signs organ donor law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has signed a bill into law giving people more options to register as an organ donor.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 77 on Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, would give people the option of registering as an organ donor when they log in to the Kentucky Online Gateway, a website where people can sign up for state services.

Most people register as an organ donor when they renew their driver's license. But beginning this year, Kentucky drivers can get licenses that expire after eight years instead of four years. Organ donor advocates worried this would reduce the number of people signing up for the registry.

Bevin said he was honored to sign a law that will save lives.

